Antara Kashyap June 03 2019, 6.39 pm June 03 2019, 6.39 pm

Ranveer Singh rooted for 'gully boys' - V Unbeatable, a dance crew that performed at America's Got Talent on his song Malhari from Bajirao Mastaani on Monday. The actor took to Twitter and posted a video of the dance crew who hail from Mumbai. The video started with judge Gabrielle Union asking the crew where they were from and how was their home like. The video went on to explain that many team members lived in slums and had to face various problems like no electricity and sever water shortage. The crew however was determined to give their best at a platform like America's Got Talent, and so they did!

Take a look at the performance that left Ranveer Singh shell-shocked :

Gully boys dancing like Peshwas!!! 👑 world class performers making India proud 🇮🇳 UNBEATABLE!!!https://t.co/J3harQGgSv — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 3, 2019

The dance crew brought immense energy to the stage and with various acrobatic stunts shocked the judge. It almost felt like the dancers were flying and bouncing off of each other. They also brought in wooden planks over which some of the dancers jumped. Half of the gallery gave them a standing ovation even before the performance was over. The entire gallery, along with the judges, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell gave them a standing ovation once the performance was over. Even host Terry Crews was seen cheering for the team.

Ranveer Singh's 2019 film Gully Boy was about a rapper from Dharavi who makes in big after a lot of struggle. Hence he cheered for the dance crew whose members came from the same economic background like his character Muraad, hence calling them Gully Boys. Moreover, it is not surprising to see that Ranveer loved the performance so much - not only because the team made India proud internationally, but also because it was so full of energy, something Ranveer is known to have a lot of.