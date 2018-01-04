Ranveer Singh could have been Sandeep in Soorma

Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to play Sandeep Singh aka ‘flicker Singh’ in Shaad Ali’s ‘Soorma.’ Ever since Diljit has revealed the looks for his film, it seems that there could no better choice than him who could play Sandeep. However, the real Sandeep has now revealed that Ranveer was the first choice to play the part of Sandeep.

However, as the dates could match up, Ranveer couldn't pursue the film and the role eventually landed in Diljit’s hands. Diljit has been phenomenal with his performance in 'Udta Punjab' and 'Phillauri'.

While talking to Bombay Times, Sandeep said, "It took a lot of effort for Chitrangada Singh to put this project together. She met a lot of filmmakers, actors and writers for the project. We wanted someone who looks real while playing me on screen. Diljit pagwala (turbaned) banda hai, main bhi hoon. Back in those days when we had started work on the project, Diljit paaji was not doing Hindi movies. He was a pure Punjabi artist then. So, at that time, Ranveer Singh was the actor we were all keen on. But between 2016 and early 2017, Udta Punjab and Phillauri forced us to change our perception and rethink our decision. We eventually zeroed in on Diljit paaji; it was a near-unanimous decision. Today, if you see him on the field while shooting, he has transformed himself. He has put in a lot of effort to get his act right."

'Soorma' also stars Tapsee Pannu, and Angad Bedi and will release on 29th June, 2018.