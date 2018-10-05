Ranveer Singh: Deepika Padukone is the Yin to my Yang

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a deadly combination of cute and hot. They have never opened up on their relationship status publically, but it’s a known fact that wedding bells are ringing for the couple, if not this year then early next year.

On Friday, the couple shared the stage together after a long while at the HT Leadership Summit 2018. They made sure that the audience had a whale of a time. Deepika’s calm composure coupled with Ranveer’s exuberance made the evening a crazy one.

Ranveer, who has always acknowledged his admiration for Deepika, once again was at it when he said, "If I am 'Yang', Deepika Padukone is my 'Yin'." This line definitely met with the loudest cheers from the audience. When Deepika was asked if there’s anything she would like to change about him, she replied in the positive saying she wants to change his eating and sleeping habits. But, it’s Ranveer’s answer that won our hearts. The Khilji actor said there’s nothing about his ladylove that he would change.

Another cute highlight came when Ranveer revealed that Deepika had warned him against wearing a pink suit to the event, adding that the suit he was wearing was hand-picked by her. Well, we know now that they are as different as chalk and cheese, but as Deepika rightly puts it, their upbringing, family values and love for food, keeps them together.

The couple safely evaded the question about their wedding though. But that was only after they took a dig at the press saying the media has already decided the venue and wedding attire.

C’mon guys, it’s time to let the cat out of the bag.