Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone light up SLB’s Diwali with a wedding invite

The grand wedding of the season is almost here. With only a week left for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to tie the knot, the couple are out and about distributing wedding invitations to their near and dear ones. Even as the two love birds are out dishing out those coveted invites, we spotted them arriving at the home of the man who brought the two together on screen. And he’s probably also the reason the two are in madly in love today.

Ranveer and Deepika arrived at the home of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Wednesday to deliver their wedding card. Bhansali has directed Ranveer and Deepika in their first movie together, Galiyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and then went on to do two more movies with them, namely Bajirao Mastani and the most recent Padmaavat. Needless to say, all three films were super hits at the box office. The couple are due to get married on November 14th and 15th, reportedly in Lake Como in Italy. It must be noted that their wedding day also marks 5 years since their first movie together, Ram-Leela, released in theaters.

While Deepika looked cool and casual a white top and black leggings, Ranveer, obviously, had to be dressed to the hilt. In fact, we learnt through designer Masaba Gupta's Instagram post that the green kurta Ranveer is seen wearing, launches Masaba's mens line. Ranveer Singh giving out his wedding invitations in a kurta designed by your fashion house - now that's the way to kick start a fashion line.