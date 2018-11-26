Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Mumbai reception: Katrina Kaif finally receives an invite?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had their fairy-tale wedding on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como, Italy. The couple is expected to host a star-studded reception in Mumbai on December 2, for which we all are super excited. Among many, actor Katrina Kaif seems to be the most excited as she recently expressed the same on Koffee With Karan. While the diva has been awaiting an invite all this while, her wait has finally come to an end.

As per reports, Ranveer Singh has finally extended her his wedding reception. Furthermore, Katrina, who is currently filming Bharat, has reportedly also discussed her schedule with the makers.

"Katrina received the invitation four days ago and is gearing up to attend the event. She has discussed this with Salman Khan and if all goes well, she will walk into the party with the superstar and Ali Abbas Zafar. She is looking forward to going for the bash,” informed a source to SpotboyE.

The actor apparently also received a personal message from Ranveer.

"Ranveer and Deepika have been sending personal messages to their close friends in the industry. While the actress did not send a text to Katrina, Ranveer ensured that he did,” the source added.

Over the weekend, Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a grand post-wedding party for the two. Inside pictures from the party see the two dancing their heart out.