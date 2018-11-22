Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reception: Ditching Sabyasachi, the groom's family picks a different designer

Way before Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding, ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee had started dropping hints. It was a rather easy guess that Bollywood's most loved couple has handed him the task of making them look gorgeous on the D-day. On the backdrop of the dreamy scenic beauty that Italy's Lake Como offered, the bride and the groom shone in Sabyasachi's creations. We also came across pictures of the couple with closed ones, all 'head to toe in Sabyasachi'. For the Bengaluru reception, however, Ranveer chose someone else.

Ranveer had decked up in a black churidar and a black galabandh with intricate golden work all over. The exquisite attire was created by designer Rohit Bal. Not just Ranveer but his family members were dressed in Bal's creations as well.

While Deepika was styled by Sabyasachi at her first reception, the gorgeous golden zari Kanjivaram saree was also not picked from Sabyasachi's collection. Deepika's mother gifted it to her daughter from Bengaluru's Angadi Galleria.

The Bengaluru reception on Wednesday turned out to be quite a starry affair. Next, we are looking forward to the Mumbai reception 28th November. Just a few days before another B-town beauty Priyanka Chopra ties the knot.

Lot of star-gazing on our way!