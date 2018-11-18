Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wedding: This is what an elated DP asked the media

The power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone touched down Mumbai early this morning after tying the knot at Lake Como, Italy on the 14th and 15th of November. The wedding affair was a private one with certain restrictions however when the couple officially dropped their wedding pictures on the internet, it surely created a havoc!

As Ranveer and Deepika landed at the airport, they were bound to receive a grand yet warm welcome from both their fans and the shutterbugs. The couple looked stunningly royal in their colour-matching ensembles and that ‘just married’ glow was quite visible on both, Ranveer and Deepika’s face.

After reaching Mumbai, the couple headed straight to Ranveer’s apartment for Deepika’s Graha Pravesh as a bahu of the Bhavnani family! However, before leaving both of them made sure to greet the media and pose for them. While the paparazzi wished the couple on their special day, a jolly Deepika asked the media for her wedding gift, that is, chocolates and the duo burst into laughter. Well, we absolutely adore this happy-go-lucky pair!

The lovebirds are expected to host two grand receptions, one in Deepika’s hometown Bangalore and next in Mumbai for all their b-town buddies and we surely can’t keep calm!