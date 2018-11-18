image
Sunday, November 18th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wedding: This is what an elated DP asked the media

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wedding: This is what an elated DP asked the media

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 18 2018, 4.59 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Adorable Momentsdeepika padukone and ranveer singh weddingDeepVeer WeddingEntertainmentranveer singh
nextAmitabh Bachchan's recent post on Shah Rukh Khan's little AbRam is a déjà vu of sorts
ALSO READ

Bharat: Did Salman Khan really injure himself while shooting? We don't think so!

Disha Patani spends her Sunday with beau Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna

Just In! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi blessed with a baby girl