Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding EXCLUSIVE: Sabyasachi, the guardian of their jewellery!

With just one day to go for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding, we all are desperately waiting to see some beautiful pictures of the couple from their Italian wedding. Though the couple officially announced their wedding date on social media a few weeks ago, the two have kept all the preparations for their grand wedding a complete secret. But we have some EXCLUSIVE details related to the jewellery the couple would be donning on their D-Day. Designer Sabyasachi seems to be the one who is extremely concerned over their jewellery and clothing and hence, has got them insured.

According to sources, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's jewellery has been insured by Oriental Insurance. Though the sources haven't revealed the amount of the jewellery insured but a little birdie informs us that Deepika has taken jewellery worth Rs 2 crore to Italy. We can now reveal that a total of 3 insurances have been taken to safeguard the couple’s expensive ornaments. Apart from the couple's jewellery, the ace designer specifically called the insurance company to get the clothing that he created for the couple, insured too. When we got in touch with Oriental Insurance, they confirmed Sabya calling and acquiring insurance for the clothing and jewellery, but did not divulge further details.

As per the document doing the rounds of social media, the perils covered under this policy are loss or damage caused to the property by fire, burglary, water damage, aircraft damage, transit to & fro and more.

Damn, it's one expensive wedding!