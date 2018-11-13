image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding EXCLUSIVE: This company is safeguarding their jewellery!

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding EXCLUSIVE: This company is safeguarding their jewellery!

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 13 2018, 12.30 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika Padukonedeepika padukone and ranveer singh weddingEntertainmentSabyasachi
nextSonali Bendre pens an emotional note for husband Goldie Behl on 16th wedding anniversary
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wedding: Singer Harshdeep Kaur reaches Italy for her grand performance

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Our outfit ideas for the groom to be!

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: DeepVeer moments that are eternal