Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding EXCLUSIVE: This company is safeguarding their jewellery!

With just one day to go for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding, we all are desperately waiting to see some beautiful pictures of the couple from their Italian wedding. Though the couple officially announced their wedding date on social media a few weeks ago, the two have kept all the preparations of their grand wedding a complete secret. But we have some EXCLUSIVE details related to the jewellery the couple would be donning on their D-Day.

According to sources, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have insured their jewellery with an insurance company named Oriental Insurance. Though the sources haven't revealed the amount of the jewellery insured but our birdie informs that Deepika has taken jewellery worth Rs 2 crore to Italy. We got to know that total 3 insurances have been taken to safeguard the couple’s expensive ornaments. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, designer Sabyasachi too has insured clothes and jewellery which he has designed for the couple.

The perils covered under this policy are loss or damage caused to the property by fire, burglary, water damage, aircraft damage, transit to & fro and more.

Looks like the couple is being extremely cautious over the jewellery, after all, it costs a bomb!

