Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Guests can share images but conditions applied!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are being extremely secretive about their wedding as they want it to be a personal affair. The grand functions are going on in Italy, while the guests have been strictly informed to not click pictures and share on social media. In fact, a recent report in ANI also stated that security personnel have been asked to cover phone cameras of guests with stickers. But well, here comes the good news. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the couple will rather allow their team and family members to share their wedding pics only after going through them.

The report claims that Deepika and Ranveer want to share their wedding pictures with their excited fans but only those ones that have been clicked by professional photographers. They want to personal chose pictures that make it on the internet. This move is to rather avoid any embarrassing video or picture to reach to the fans. Well, we are more than happy to see their wedding pictures in any form.

With whatever information is coming in, we know that Dippy and Ranveer will get hitched today via Konkani traditions. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has curated their wedding couture and is personally present at the wedding venue to take care of their clothing. Needless to say, both of them would look simply mesmerizing.