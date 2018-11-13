Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Harshdeep Kaur shares a picture but gives away nothing

Have you locked in on the DeepVeer fever already? It's just a matter of a few more hours before Bollywood's favourite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, take their wedding vows. The wedding is set to take place amid the picturesque backdrop of Italy's Lake Como. While a luxurious resort called Casta Diva and Spa has been booked till November 17 to accommodate the guests, the wedding ceremony will take place in Villa del Balbianello, a villa turned museum that offers serenity and gorgeousness at their best. We are dying to get glimpses from the venue. Looks like we have to wait a little longer, but here's singer Harshdeep Kaur, having a great day in Italy, soaking in the wedding flavour. However, the image hardy gives out any details. And hey, here's the twist. Soon after sharing the photo and also an Instagram story, she removed both! The bride and the groom want tight privacy, right?

For those who don't know, the singer will be performing at the wedding. She has popular tracks like Dilbaro, Kabeera, Heer, Manmarziyaan and more to her credit and we here Kabeera (from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani featuring Deepika herself) will be sung at the occasion. Harshdeep is accompanied by Mankeet Singh.

The Italy wedding will have a limited number of guests attending it. But on 21st November, they make their first appearance as a married couple and a reception will be hosted in Bengaluru. The Mumbai reception is set to be held on 28th November and will be a star-studded affair for sure!

Watch this space for freshest updates on Deepveer's wedding!