Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wedding: Kareena Kapoor confirms her presence at their reception?

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo attended the Lux Rose Golden Awards, that happened last night and she looked absolutely stunning in pink! Apart from Kareena, many b-town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and so many others graced the event with their dazzling appearances. However, at the event, while addressing the media, Bebo made some interesting revelations!

The first and the most important one being Kareena confirming her attendance at the Ranveer Singh –Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception! Wow! Isn’t that great news? We are already very excited for the DeepVeer reception and this news just added to the excitement!

Apart from that, Kareena was also asked about Sara Ali Khan’s debut and she had only good things to say about her. The actress said, “Sara is a born star” and likewise for Sara who was all praises for her step-mother in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan… it feels good to see these ladies bonding!

Bebo also went on showering praises on Shah Rukh Khan, the actress said, “There is no other person who represents our film industry better on any podium than Shah Rukh Khan”. Agreed, Kareena!

Well, now that Kareena has confirmed her presence, let’s wait and watch to see who else will make it to the DeepVeer reception. Stay tuned to in.com for all the updates on the same.