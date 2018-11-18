Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wedding: Madly in love dulha had the cutest mehndi design!

Just married, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in Mumbai after their much-privatized wedding celebrations at Lake Como, Italy. The couple has made sure to break the internet ever since the wedding, be it their first pictures as a married couple or the pictures that went viral post the wedding.

As soon as the couple landed at the airport, unsurprisingly, they were mobbed by both fans and paparazzi and received a grand welcome. Both Ranveer and Deepika arrived hand-in-hand like a madly in love couple while they were all glowing and their colour-coordinated attires were like an icing on the cake!

They headed to Ranveer’s apartment aka Deepika’s sasural for the Graha Pravesh and before leaving, the couple greeted the media and posed for them. In the pictures, as we looked closely, we spotted a mehndi design on groom hand which is of a diya and either ‘Deepika’ or ‘DeepVeer’ written in Hindi right below that! Aww… Aren’t both of them simply goals?

Well, the couple has time and again displayed their affection for each other but this gesture made by Ranveer is too cute for words! Further, the lovebirds are expected to host two grand receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore and we simply can’t wait to witness the grandeur of these events!