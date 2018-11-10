Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Sabyasachi Mukherjee confirmed to be the designer

Bollywood’s hottest couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to take their relationship to another level as the two tie knot on November 14 in Italy. Ever since the couple formally announced news of their wedding, speculations around their outfits, wedding destination, reception venue, guest lists and other details have been doing the rounds and we know now the coveted designer the two would be wearing on their D-day.
What happens when you are too excited for your wedding day? Slammed by the WIFE to be for being a public embarrassment. We are loving how #RanveerSingh is dying to explode into one of his moves while #DeepikaPadukone shows restraint. And this has only just begun. #Bollywood #DeepVeerKiShaadi #DeepikaRanveerWedding #DeepikaRanveer #Wedding #Shaadi #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge
Early on Saturday morning, as the bride and groom to-be were leaving the country and flying Italy for their wedding, we spotted a man among them carrying a Sabyasachi bag in his hand. While the couple looked absolutely splendid and colour coordinated at the airport, our eyes were fixed on that bag. All we can now think of is how gorgeous these two are going to look in their Sabyasachi trousseaus.
OUTFITS FOR #WEDDING DAYS W'LL BE WORED OF #SABYASACHI #STYLING . #OUTFITS AND FEW MORE #LUGGAGES ARE BEEN AT THE #AIRPORT FOR #wedding of #ranveersingh and #deepikapadukone #snapped at the #mumbai #airport #travelling #traveldiaries #airportdiaries #celebrities #fashion #style #diva #bollywoodactors #airportspotting #bollywood #photography #paparazzi #mumbai #india #instagram
In fact, Deepika chose designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her pre-wedding functions too. She looked gorgeous in a marigold and gold outfit during her nandi function in Bangalore.
Dear Deepika, A new and exciting journey has just begun for you and all of us at Sabyasachi wish you the very best. Always. Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone in Sabyasachi for her pre-wedding functions. Styled by: @shaleenanathani Photo Courtesy: @shaleenanathani @vinitachaitanya Makeup by: @sandhyashekar Hair by: @georgiougabriel #Sabaysachi #DeepikaPadukone #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
The highly celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee also dressed actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for their wedding last year in December.
Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.
