Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Sabyasachi Mukherjee confirmed to be the designer

Bollywood’s hottest couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to take their relationship to another level as the two tie knot on November 14 in Italy. Ever since the couple formally announced news of their wedding, speculations around their outfits, wedding destination, reception venue, guest lists and other details have been doing the rounds and we know now the coveted designer the two would be wearing on their D-day.

Early on Saturday morning, as the bride and groom to-be were leaving the country and flying Italy for their wedding, we spotted a man among them carrying a Sabyasachi bag in his hand. While the couple looked absolutely splendid and colour coordinated at the airport, our eyes were fixed on that bag. All we can now think of is how gorgeous these two are going to look in their Sabyasachi trousseaus.

In fact, Deepika chose designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her pre-wedding functions too. She looked gorgeous in a marigold and gold outfit during her nandi function in Bangalore.

The highly celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee also dressed actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for their wedding last year in December.

Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone’s wedding.