Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: The bride seems highly inspired by Anushka Sharma

So here’s the thing. It’s ok for us mortal fans to swoon over our stars, watch their every move and then replicate it to our own lives. We wear what they wear, we eat what they eat, we travel like them and what not! We do it all the time and it has a name - it’s called inspiration. It’s ok for us fans to do as our stars do, but what happens when a star herself apes one of her peers. If pictures are to be believed, then we have one such case on our hands.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left for their Italian wedding this morning and Deepika’s choice of outfit for her travel was rather intriguing. A little digging and we found that Deepika’s outfit wore a striking resemblance to what Anushka wore a day after her wedding in Italy. Take a look.

That’s right! The same turtleneck cashmere ribbed sweater and the same ribbed skirt. Good heavens. Even the colour is the same! We did a little more digging and found that both the sweater and the skirt can be found in Zara at a very affordable price.

This Ranveer and Deepika wedding seems soaked in inspiration. From the destination to the wedding designer of choice and now this. C’mon Deepika, a little research and this could have been avoided.