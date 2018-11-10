Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: The couple leave amidst fanfare, much unlike Anushka and Virat

It’s the final countdown. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have packed their wedding trousseau and are off to Italy to exchange vows. Their exit was amidst much fanfare and hullabaloo. We didn’t expect any less anyway! The pictures of the handsome Ranveer and the gorgeous Deepika leaving the city are in and we just can’t get enough of them. The to-be bride and groom looked absolutely ready to meet the paparazzi. And when we say ready, we mean READY!

Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in an all-white ensemble, seemingly giving an impression that they were very much prepared to meet the awaiting paparazzi. The two were colour coordinated, with smiles from ear-to-ear to match. What a sight it was! Given the vibes they are giving out, it’s safe to say, the party had well begun at the airport itself. Ranveer’s father and sister too were among family members who left with Deepika and Ranveer. And let’s not forget, a huge pile of suitcases that accompanied them. It’s not an occasion to travel light anyway.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: The couple in white fly out for their big day

Flipping through these pictures reminds us of the last wedding that took place in Italy, where actress Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli. It surely was a very different sight at the airport when Anushka was leaving. There was not a smile in sight and the only common factor was the pile of suitcases. Anushka made a rather somber exit, a bit relaxed we would say. We’re sure both parties are nervous but DeepVeer seemed hide it perfectly. Anushka left wearing a trench coat over jeans and a tee while Deepika was dressed to the nines looking like a babe. Anushka chose comfort with those Gucci flats while Deepika refused to leave without her Louboutin nude pumps. Ranveer too was dressed to the hilt but we have no one to compare him too given that Virat Kohli left for Italy and from Delhi and no one really spotted him!

All said and done, we are super-excited for this wedding. We can’t wait to see these cuties tie the knot, exchange vows, indulge in some madness and live happily ever after.