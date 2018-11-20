Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wedding: The Mrs couldn’t stop blushing when called 'Bhabhiji’

Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently got married in a lavish yet privatised wedding celebration at Lake Como, Italy and ever since the couple is ruling the internet with their jaw-dropping appearances as a married couple! The two of them, undoubtedly look stunning together and the glow on their faces shows how madly in love this couple is. Honestly, we can’t stop obsessing over these two.

When they came back to Mumbai, media and fans welcomed them with open arms and today, they were spotted leaving for their reception held in Bangalore. The reason being this is that Deepika hails from Bangalore and hence, a reception has been held for all her family members and friends there.

As the two of them were heading for their reception amidst a lot of media frenzy, we observed something absolutely adorable. While on their way the couple was welcomed by the paps for the pictures and guess what did they call Deepika? Well, she was fondly being referred to as Bhabhiji… and the lady was blushing like anything and so was baba Ranveer! Isn’t that cute, guys?

Time and again, this couple has proved the amount of love and respect they have for each other and this moment was like a cherry on the top!

Well, apart from this, a Mumbai reception too is planned on the 28of November for all their Bollywood buddies and we can’t wait!