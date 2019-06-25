Ranjini Maitra June 25 2019, 4.16 pm June 25 2019, 4.16 pm

Gully Boy created the right kind of impact on Ranveer Singh, prompting him to launch his independent music label IncInk. The label will spot talents, help them showcase their skills on a big platform and also help them to get adequate visibility. The action has begun and a handful of tracks by independent rappers are on their way. On Tuesday, Ranveer dropped Paathshala, a single by rapper Spitfire.

Paathshala is what the song revolves around. But we aren't talking about a place that teaches numbers and alphabets. This school breeds rebels, irks fire and talks change. Ever slapped a six-year-old and saw the fire in his eyes? That's solely what Paathshala discusses; of pain, passion and more pain, of relentlessness and anger. A couple of years down, his songs might just be soaking in much bigger issues.

Watch Spitfire's new single below:

Nitin Mishra, aka Spitfire, is the one who wrote Gully Boy's Asli Hip Hop. A guy in his twenties belonging to Madhya Pradesh, he saw his life changing after the fiery track that he wrote went on to top charts. But a bigger exposure knocked his doors when IncInk decided to launch his single.

Earlier, the makers of Gully Boy came up with an initiative called Voice Of The Streets, featuring unknown talents. This received strong support through all of Ranveer's social media handles. And then, it was time for Ranveer to get as constructive as possible. IncInk began with auditioning 1500 musicians across the countries and had to zero on a handful.