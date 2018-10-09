image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Ranveer Singh Exclusive: All work no play post his wedding with Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh Exclusive: All work no play post his wedding with Deepika Padukone

Upala KbrUpala Kbr   October 09 2018, 2.05 pm
back
Anil KumbleBollywoodcricketDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentprakash padukoneranveer singh
nextNamaste England Trailer 2: Arjun and Parineeti’s love story is the new pati, patni aur woh drama
ALSO READ

Sourav Ganguly has cheeky advice for birthday boy Zaheer Khan

Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble mourn former Team India captain Ajit Wadekar's death

Kumble is the most under-rated cricketer: Sourav Ganguly