Ranveer Singh Exclusive: All work no play post his wedding with Deepika Padukone

There have been many rumours around the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding immediately after the likes of Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor tied the knot. Some even spoke about how the wedding may have been postponed. But now we have it confirmed that the two stars are getting married in the first week of November in Italy this year. After the wedding, the Bajirao star will immediately head to Bengaluru to train for Kabir Khan’s ’83 based on the 1983 World Cup final where India defeated the West Indies. There have been rumours that the shooting of the movie (which was to commence from December this year) may get postponed to next year but the movie has not been delayed. Interestingly, Ranveer will also train at Prakash Padukone’s sports academy to fine tune his cricketing skills.

Post his wedding, Ranveer will go to the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence (co-chairmen being Deepika’s father and badminton champion Prakash Padukone and former Indian Cricket Team captain Rahul Dravid) which is co-founded by Vivek Kumar. Ranveer will also learn cricket at the KSFL-Tenvic Sports Coaching Academy in Kerala, founded by cricketer Anil Kumble and international table tennis player Vasanth Bharadwaj.

A reliable source in Bollywood says, “Kabir Khan’s ‘83 is on track. Ranveer will start his cricket training after his wedding with Deepika Padukone in the first week of November in Italy. Post his wedding (which will be attended by very close friends and family) at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy in the first week of November he immediately plunges into training for ’83 and will be busy for almost three weeks. Ranveer will be stationed in Bengaluru for almost a month, learning how to play cricket like a professional, at Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble’s sports academies.”

Co-producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri says, “Our movie is on schedule and not postponed. Ranveer will begin prepping for the movie from next month. He is already discussing his dates with our team as he will be going in for full-length preparations with Kapil Dev and the coach in mid-November. He will be training in Bengaluru at Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid’s sports academies from November and start shooting for ’83 in December in various parts of India. We will shoot the World Cup final in London in April-May 2019 as scheduled.”