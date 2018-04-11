Ranveer Singh explains his Alauddin Khilji journey

Without any doubt, one can say that Ranveer Singh delivered a career-best performance by portraying the menacing Allaudin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which released on January 25 this year. While the film went through weeks of ordeal before finally releasing in theatres, the director and the film’s cast are definitely relieved when their fans enjoyed the film without any trouble. Even as the cast and crew have been basking in the success of the film ever since its release, Ranveer is now giving fans a glimpse into his first ever look test for the magnum opus and his transformation into Allaudin Khilj.

“This man, he is not a human being, but a demon,” says Ranveer in the video as he gets the artificial scars on his face by the makeup artists. Ranveer is seen waiting patiently as experts from the hair and makeup department as well as those from the costume department transform him into the said demon. As the film reveals, Ranveer gets into the character, which he himself calls a favourite part of the movie-making process.

Padmaavat also starred Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Deepika essayed the titular character of Rani Padmavati, while Shahid played the Rajput king, Maharawal Ratan Singh. The movie faced opposition right from its inception due to multiple rumours and misinformation over the portrayal of Rani Padmavat. But despite all the challenges, the film made it to the theatres and has turned out to be the highest grosser of 2018, minting over Rs 302 crore at the domestic box office till now.