Ranveer Singh finally opens up about Anushka Sharmas marriage

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were quite a couple back in the day. Sharma was already a star then having worked opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Then Maneesh Sharma paired the two in Band Baja Baarat and India had a fresh pairing to look forward to. The two later teamed up for Ladies Vs Ricky Behl as well. Rumors of a relationship were strong but the two always denied it. Just as the relationship rumors, there were talks of a break-up as well. It got ugly, they said. The two didn't work again until four years later in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do. The hurt, if any, had clearly subsided and the two fine actors were ready to work together again. When Sharma married the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli, we weren't expecting a public display of adulation by Singh but the Bajirao actor has done that nonetheless.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, the Padmavati star said, "It's wonderful to see how far she has come. She was always amazing as an actor, but her craft has gotten more solid. She's also come into her own as a person. She's comfortable with herself and clear about her choices." Ranveer said that he shares a volatile friendship with Anushka but added they "share a great camaraderie". He concluded, "She's an honest person, almost to a fault."

Moreover, Ranveer, along with girlfriend Deepika Padukone, said to have sent the newlyweds a bouquet of flowers along with a heartfelt handwritten note congratulating them.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh’s film Padmavati, also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, hasn’t got the clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification till now. But, Singh has already moved on to his next projects - ’83 World Cup for which he has slipped into the shoes of Kapil Dev and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy wherein he will showcase his rapper skills.

Currently, the actor is in London to ring in the holidays and enjoying his second favourite thing - football.