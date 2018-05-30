Ranveer Singh follows GF Deepika's footsteps, wants to have his own clothing line

Apart from delivering powerful performances and being an enthu-cutlet in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh is also known for his quirky and funky fashion sense. The lad has been a power-packed performer on the style field. Also without any doubt, no one can carry those out of the box attires as he does. And looks like the star soon desires to have his own clothing line, just like the love of his life, Deepika Padukone. For the unaware, the leggy lass has her own clothing line named All About You.

These days a lot of actors are entering into clothing business, and Ranveer venturing into the same has come as a no surprise to us. The actor in an interview with DNA said that he does want to launch his own clothing range soon. However, as he is currently occupied with acting and his upcoming films, he has only given some thought to the concept.

Well, it will be really interesting to see what sort of clothing line Ranveer will come up with. And we are guessing that the inspiration is straight from GF Deepika Padukone. Lastly, be it wearing a condom themed attire or donning something glittery, the actor has always impressed us. We so hope to see how different and unique will Ranveer’s clothing line be!

Let the good news come in soon Ranveer Singh!