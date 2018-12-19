Ranveer Singh gatecrashes a wedding, leaves the party in awe!

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh can never fail to impress. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Simmba. He was snapped in the city, on Monday, during promotions and what followed next will leave you stumped. Believe it or not, the actor gatecrashed a random wedding! You heard that right! Singh apparently saw a wedding taking place in the same hotel he was having a media interaction and walked right to the mandap, leaving the guests spellbound.

The guests and the bridal party was in awe! Why wouldn't they? After all, the critically acclaimed Padmaavat actor walked into their wedding. The memorable day just got more special for the bride and the groom. Ranveer was snapped greeting nearly every single guest present at the wedding, the charmer! Can this boy get any cooler?

We just love how he keeping amazing fans and the media with such stunts. Ranveer Singh has got to be one the most spontaneous stars in recent times. A star who doesn't shy away from the public is the need of the hour.