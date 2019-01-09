Ranveer Singh gets 'animated' about being on the cover of Tinkle

How many of you look back at things that excited you as a child and find the same thrill now, just thinking about the good, old days? Happens to everyone, right! Ranveer Singh is a luckier one. The actor, who has made it to super stylish (and sometimes whacky) and steaming hot magazine covers, got animated this time! Not talking about his antics here, though. His latest Instagram post suggests, he simply can't contain the excitement anymore.

Like many of us, Ranveer also grew up on comics. One integral part of all our comic book collection was Tinkel, the magazine that publishes amazing stories and columns for people of all ages. He found himself on the cover of Tinkel as a cartoon character, alongside our favourites Suppandi and Shikari Shambu, two very popular characters introduced by Tinkle. Now that's got to be special. "I have to pinch myself to see if I’m dreaming," he writes. This follows with too many exclamations, of course.

Since his fairytale wedding with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer hasn't had a single bad day, it seems. ;) Simmba is roaring at the box office, work on '83 is on, Gully Boy is being hailed even before its trailer is out. What more does one need?