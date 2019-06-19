The ever-enthusiastic Ranveer Singh recently left the audience stumped with his commentatory skills at India vs Pakistan match held on Sunday. During the course of the match, the actor was also seen constantly cheering for the Men In Blue and he even had some super chill scenes with the cricketers after the match. From Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and others, Ranveer clicked selfies with a slew of cricketers and posted them on his social media page. One such selfie has caught all the attention.
It’s the Padmaavat actor’s picture with Hardik Pandya and the caption that Singh penned with his post. A part of his caption reads, “Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat” and it immediately caught the eyes of former WWE champion Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman. It was because Ranveer’s caption was similar to Lesnar’s catchphrase ‘Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat’ and on multiple occasions, Heyman was even seen shouting out the phrase while rooting for Lesnar. Highlighting Ranveer’s caption, Heyman took to Twitter to warn the actor.
See Heyman’s tweet here:
Well, Heyman may have said it in jest, but will Ranveer acknowledge? We're looking out for a reply from the actor.
Meanwhile, Ranveer is busy shooting for ’83, an upcoming sports drama which will have him portray Kapil Dev. The film will have Deepika Padukone too, as the actor’s onscreen wife. This will be the first time the two will share the screen space after they tied the knot back in November 2018. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film releases on April 10 2020. How excited are you?Read More