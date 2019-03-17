image
Sunday, March 17th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh gets wife Deepika Padukone a poop-ular gift

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh gets wife Deepika Padukone a poop-ular gift

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   March 17 2019, 5.56 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentgiftInstagramranveer singh
nextAkshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and Riteish Deshmukh's banter on Twitter will leave you in splits

within