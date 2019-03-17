Ranveer Singh gets wife Deepika Padukone a poop-ular gift

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November last year. The two have been giving us couple goals since then. From celebrating the success of Simmba together to Ranveer being by Deepika’s side when her wax statue got unveiled, DeepVeer make for a couple we look up to. So, recently to pamper his wifey, Ranveer gifted something to Deepika and the actress is in love with it. No, it is not a diamond ring or a designer dress or a holiday trip, it is actually a pair of poop emoji slip-ons. Yes, you read that right!

On her Instagram story, Deepika is flaunting her poop emoji slip-ons and has written, “Husband knows me best! #bestgiftever.” Ranveer is known for his quirky fashion style and looks like Deepika too has started adapting his style. By the way, the poop emoji slip-ons are looking quite cute. Now we wonder if Deepika will also be gifting something as quirky as this to her hubby, Ranveer. Let’s wait and watch. After getting married Deepika and Ranveer have been showering a lot of love on each other. They are spotted together at award functions and also there have been many dinner dates too.

After unveiling Deepika Padukone’s wax statue in London, the couple came back to Mumbai a couple of days ago and now, the two are expected to get busy with their upcoming films. While Ranveer will kickstart the shooting of ’83, Deepika’s Chhapaak too will go on the floors soon. Their last film together was 2018 release Padmaavat. After the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Ranveer was seen in Simmba and Gully Boy, but fans of Deepika are eager to watch her on the big screen soon.