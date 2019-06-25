Superstar Ranveer Singh is one actor who is redefining stardom in every sense. His killer looks with impeccable acting skills, wittiness and the damn-care attitude have earned him millions of hearts across the nation. Besides shelling husband goals, the powerhouse of talent and energy is also adored for the crazy stuff he keeps doing for his fans and loved ones, just like he did for one of his close friends on Tuesday. It was on the occasion of the casting director of Yash Raj Films, Shanoo Sharma’s birthday when the actor wished her in the most special way possible.
The filmmaker put up an Instagram post that sees Ranveer grooving hilariously to a popular Mohammed Rafi track, back from the 1960s. It has Ranveer donning a trench coat over a white tee and a pair boxers. To make it funnier, he opted for a pair of white and black sunglasses and a small hat and looked adorable! In the next picture, we see the actor posing with his mother Anju Bhavnani while the two are on a video chat with Shanoo.
Check out Shanoo Sharma’s post for Ranveer Singh here:
No matter where he is in this world! He will love me! And make sure his genius is felt even in a trench coat, a hat, mad glasses on a bed of a hotel room! I love you Ranno! You always make my heart smile and remind me of the good I have in life!!! You!!!! I love you Anju aunty!!! My birthday started with this video last night- I hope my year is as fabulous as him!!! #bff @ranveersingh #hmmpch @anjubhavnani 😘😘
The superstar doesn't lag behind when it comes to doing crazy things for his beloved wifey Deepika Padukone. In an earlier interview, when he was quizzed about the craziest thing he hid for her, he replied, "I have flown in just to see her, be with her for a few minutes.”
Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for his upcoming sports film '83, which will see the actor essaying the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film will also have him sharing the screen space with Deepika, who plays his onscreen wife. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the screens on April 10 2020.