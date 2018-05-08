Ranveer Singh grabs all the attention as he arrives for Sonam Kapoor's wedding

Sonam Kapoor’s Sangeet bash took place last night and the Bollywood celebs flooded their social media posts with pictures and videos from the party. Surprising everyone, Ranveer Singh was nowhere to be seen at the star-studded affair. The fans were left wondering with the star’s absence despite the presence of other Kapoor cousins Janhvi, Khushi and Arjun. But, the actor couldn’t keep himself away from his cousin’s big day.

Bollywood’s flamboyant actor Ranveer Singh posed for his fans after he finally arrived to be a part of the Kapoor ceremony. Dressed in an ethnic attire, the actor looked dashing as he stood with his ivory white kurta and sleeveless jacket with light floral work on it.

The actor had a fun time at the wedding. He sang Sonam’s song Masakali along with Arjun Kapoor.

The Padmaavat actor just returned to the city post his chilly vacation in Switzerland. Other popular faces like Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan among others also missed Ranveer in the party.

While all social media platforms are loaded with the insights of the Sonam-Anand wedding, fans can’t take their eyes off the recent adorable pictures of the bride-groom who stole the show. Sonam and Anand’s families will host a reception later in the evening at The Leela in Mumbai. The couple has set the guest dress code as Indian or Western formals.

Ranveer recently wrapped up with Gully Boy’s shoot. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the upcoming 2019 musical drama film also features Alia Bhatt. His rapping videos went viral from the wrap-up party of the Gully Boy team. The busy actor also has Rohit Shetty’s Simmba as his next.