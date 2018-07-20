Ranveer Singh has a Hollywood surprise for us! What is it?

Ranveer Singh kicked off 2018 on a grand note with Padmaavat. His fierce act as the cruel and mighty emperor Alauddin Khilji earned him various accolades. And looks the actor would be ending the year on a high note as well with director Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. But before all of that, the actor has BIG surprise for us and it has a Hollywood connection to it. Yes, you read it right.

Acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer Larry Fong found Ranveer Singh to be the ‘most hardworking man in the universe’ and he declared the same in his latest social media post. But along with the same, he also revealed that the two have worked together in a project, leaving us in a state of ecstasy. Making us wonder what is this mystery project. The fact that Ranveer is giving out retro vibes in monochrome, has further fuelled our curiosity.

Larry has worked in films like Batman v Superman, 300, Kong: Skull Island and Watchmen and many other amazing blockbuster films. Naturally, our excitement is at its peak, thinking about the wonder these two legends would be bringing on the screen. Guess we will have to wait for the official announcement.

Ranveer is the man with a full plate, for now. He has already finished shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt, and will soon commence the shooting for Kabir Khan’s ’83, wherein he would be essaying the role of Kapil Dev, the man who steered Indian cricket team towards its first World Cup win, in the year 1983.