Divya Ramnani July 02 2019, 7.49 pm July 02 2019, 7.49 pm

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s journey from expressing their admiration towards each other to working together in a film has always been a hot topic of discussion. Their film, which is touted to be a romantic saga, is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. And after a lot of fun and back-to-back schedules, the duo, on Monday, wrapped up the shooting for the same. To mark this special occasion, both Kartik and Sara took to their social media accounts and wrote some good things for each other, along with sharing their cosy pictures.However, it was Ranveer Singh’s comment that demanded all our attention.

The Padmaavat actor gently reminded both Kartik and Sara that it was him who introduced them to each other. He wrote, “So cute! Bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kisne milwaya tha.” LOL! Now, if you guys remember, it was in the month of December during an award show that Singh played cupid to the two by sweetly introducing his Simmba co-star Sara to Kartik. A video of that epic moment had gone viral on the internet and everyone, including us, couldn’t stop gushing over Singh’s action. Well, only Ranveer Singh can do this!

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s comment over here:

Also check out the video of Ranveer Singh playing a perfect wingman to Sara and Kartik:

An excerpt from Sara’s long post for the film’s completion read, “Thank you Kartik Aaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻‍♀️” Aww! These two!

Meanwhile, their film, also starring Randeep Hooda, will make it to the big screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. Excited, aren’t you?