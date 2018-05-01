Ranveer Singh has a train in Switzerland named after him!

Switzerland has become a popular destination for Indian tourists. The country, which has Ranveer Singh as the ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, is undoubtedly happy about the development. With hopes of bringing in more Indian tourists, a Swiss train company has temporarily named one of its trains after Ranveer.

💕💕💕 Ranveer next to the "Ranveer Singh on Tour" Train #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND pic.twitter.com/PgheZzZ4Nh — Ranveer's Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) April 30, 2018

Updates | Ranveer Singh at the inauguration of Ranveer Singh on Tour Train in Switzerland 🇨🇭♥️ #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND pic.twitter.com/Mm6jiIwLUb — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) April 30, 2018

Ranveer is over the moon and was present at the inauguration held on April 30. Naming the train was in honour of his contributions to the rising popularity of Switzerland as the go-to location for Indian tourists. The train will travel on the Golden Pass Line and is launched by Switzerland Tourism and the Swiss Travel System.

“ I am really humbled really truly humbled , I am just about starting the beginning and for this to happen is a big deal for me “ - Ranveer



-

Updates | Ranveer Singh at the inauguration of Ranveer Singh on Tour Train in Switzerland 🇨🇭♥️ #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND pic.twitter.com/k88unJ7pa6 — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) April 30, 2018

Ranveer, who is in Switzerland, had visited several locations in the country. He had even visited the famous bronze statue of Freddie Mercury of Queen. The Padmaavat star even offered tribute to the legend in a way only he can – singing I Want to Break Free. In a statement, the actor had said: “I still remember being completely mesmerised on my first train ride last summer and I hope all our esteemed travellers enjoy this incredible ride as much as I did."

The Ranveer on Tour has been branded with pictures of the star. The ride passes through the landscapes of the Lake Geneva Region and picks up passengers from Montreux. It also passes through Lavaux vineyards, which is a UNESCO world heritage site, and the mountains of Jura and the Bernese Alps.

"In 2017, activities to promote Switzerland in India have resulted in a strong increase of 23.4 percent in overnights," said Martin Nydegger, CEO, Switzerland Tourism. According to him, the number of Indian tourists using the Swiss Travel Pass has doubled since 2013. He hopes that with the Golden Pass Panoramic Train being named after Ranveer, it will inspire more Indians to travel the route.