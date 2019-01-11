Ranveer Singh has got the best cheerleader in wife Deepika Padukone

The powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh is on cloud-nine, both personally and professionally and no prizes for guessing why! The actor recently made it to the headlines after meeting the PM of India, Narendra Modi, along with his colleagues to discuss Bollywood. His wife and actress, Deepika Padukone was missing in action since she was travelling abroad. However, that didn’t seem to affect their sweet PDA as Ranveer took to his Instagram and shared a delightful clip of Deepika, all lovey-dovey for him.

In the video, a stunning Deepika Padukone can be seen singing ‘Aaye Re Police’ from Ranveer Singh’s film, Simmba. DP looked sensuous in a loose white shirt as she held a glass of champagne in her hand. The Padmaavat actor broke into laughter after dedicating the song to her hubby and we couldn’t stop gushing over the cuteness that she is. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married on November 14, 2018, in a dreamy wedding amidst the serenity of Lake Como, Italy. Ever since then, the couple has made sure to rule the internet with all their stunning appearances as a couple and the never-ending PDA.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is on a career-high with his recent release – Simmba, crossing the 200 crore mark at the box office. Also, the trailer of his forthcoming film, Gully Boy, has received an outstanding response. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will commence the shooting of her upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’ from March 2019. The film is based acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal’s life and will be directed by Meghna Gulzar. We love a hard-working couple, guys!