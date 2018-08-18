Ranveer Singh has the last laugh as Deepika Padukone rides a roller coaster

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's is an explosive romance that has its share of rib-tickling moments. Their PDA on social media is a treat for fans. And with their alleged wedding date nearing, their banter on Instagram is almost an everyday affair. Something similar happened when Deepika shared a picture of hers on a roller coaster ride and guess who was the one to laugh out loud? None other than her bae Ranveer Singh.

🤟🏽🎢 #worldrollercoasterday A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Aug 17, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

We went digging through the comments to find something from beau Ranveer Singh, and he surely did not disappoint us. He replied within minutes and his emotions were pretty clear.

That's what true love is, isn't it? To love each other with the stupidest of flaws and the best of qualities. We just hope to see the two tying the knot soon now, which, if reports are to be believed, will take place on November 20, somewhere in Italy. Also, if we go by the rumours then no cell phones are allowed at the wedding as both Deepika and Ranveer do not want any details of the ceremony to go out before they wish to make it public themselves.

Anyway, we are eagerly waiting for it to be official. Marriage will surely be a roller coaster ride, but given the way these two are with each other, it will also be an adorable one for sure.