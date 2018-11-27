Ranveer Singh: Here’s a look at how Singh became Simmba

Athletes got it. Gym rats have it. And so does Ranveer Singh. We’re talking about six pack abs and a chiseled body. Besides being a guy who’s always high on energy, Ranveer spends what could be the better part of the day burning calories and sculpting himself. From his days as Alauddin Khilji to his pre-wedding look, Ranveer looks like he’s ready to brawl.

Check out this pic. Yes, the handlebar moustache is a bit retro but damn those biceps! Ranveer looks like he just got off a training session at the gym. Right now, he’s awaiting the release of Simmba, where he’ll be taking up the role of a cop.

Known for some challenging roles such as that of Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer is ever so comfortable to step into some unique dresses. You’d be hard pressed to find someone who can gracefully wear what many would consider outrageous clothing. If you’re a director or a photographer, Ranveer has got you covered with his ability to wear just about everything that you throw at him.

An avid fan of the Premier League, Ranveer made a trip to Old Trafford – the home for Manchester United. He even paid a visit to Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil. Now as we get to the end of this article, here’s an early Christmas present for you: Ranveer in his Mohawk days!