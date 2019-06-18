Darshana Devi June 18 2019, 7.50 pm June 18 2019, 7.50 pm

The Indian cricket team emerged victorious at the nail-biting match between India and Pakistan held on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Men In Blue beat Pakistan by 89 runs and cricket buffs across the nation danced in joy after the match. On the other side of the border, people cracked TV sets to express their frustration over Pakistan’s defeat. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who turned commentator for the match, bumped into a disheartened Pakistani fan and a video of the actor consoling the guy has taken over the internet.

In a clip, shared by one of Ranveer’s fan pages, the Simmba star is seen giving a warm hug the fan and saying, "Put it there, man, put it there. There's always next time! Don't be disheartened, you played well. Boys are dedicated, committed, professionals and they will be back." Ranveer was also seen enthusiastically cheering for the Indian team and spending some quality time with the cricketers.

Take a look at Ranveer’s video with the Pakistani fan:

Meanwhile, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the team’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and called his captaincy ‘brainless’. "The game was half-won by Pakistan when Sarfaraz won the toss, but he tried hard to lose the match. Toss was very crucial and even if Pakistan had made 260, with their bowling, they could have defended it. So I think it was just brainless captaincy,” he said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"It's a very saddening and disheartening performance from the Pakistan team captain. I wanted to see shades of Imran Khan in him but it's too late for him now," he added.