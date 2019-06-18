Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
BollywoodEntertainmentICC Cricket World Cup 2019ranveer singhSimmba
nextEXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s monthly rent of his Frieda One apartment will leave you shocked

within