Ranveer Singh in London: Did you see these pictures of him at Arsenal Football Club?

Ranveer Singh is an Arsenal fan. He has been following the club for years and it was only natural that when it came to promoting the premier league in India, Ranveer would be the obvious choice considering the fan following that he enjoys. Singh had been tweeting about Premier League games recently but we missed the hints. It was only after he was introduced as the face of the league in India did we realise that those tweets had a purpose. Singh is currently in London and shared some pictures from the Islington based club, Arsenal.

Ranveer here poses with Arsenal legend and one of the most decorated football players of all time Patrick Vieira. The Frenchman won three Premiership titles with the Gunners. One of which was without losing a single game in the entire season in 2003-2004.

Now while we don't know whether Ranveer has also been made the ambassador by Arsenal as well but that didn't stop Singh from getting an official team jersey for himself. The jersey has his name on it and number that's hardly synonymous with football. It looks like one of his role-play adventures is going to involve this Arsenal jersey in a 'BIG' way.

Here Singh does what most Arsenal or football fans do; click a photograph outside one's favourite club.

Ranveer with Dennis Bergkamp: Located outside the Clock End, to the south of Emirates Stadium, this statue belongs to Dennis who enjoyed an 11-year career in north London. It depicts Bergkamp in action for Arsenal at Newcastle United in a Premier League match on February 9, 2003. The former Holland international joined in 1995 and made 423 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 120 goals.

On December 9, 2011 Arsenal Football Club honoured a trio of Club legends by unveiling three statues outside Emirates Stadium as part of the Club’s 125th anniversary celebrations. Thierry Henry was one of them. Henry's statue depicts his famous celebration after scoring his wonder goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Highbury in November 2002. Singh's trip to the Borough would be incomplete without posing with Arsenal’s all-time leading goal scorer with 226 goals.