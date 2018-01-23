Ranveer Singh is all praises for his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have started shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which is going to be their maiden collaboration. Speaking about the film, to a leading magazine, Ranveer said, “This is my first feature film with Alia Bhatt, my second with Zoya Akhtar, two extremely talented people. It’s a space never explored before, space I relate to.”

“My sincere thanks to Zoya for being with me. She has waited since quite some time to make this film. She pitched it to me during Befikre. Zoya and Reema Kagti, our premium writers have written such a moving script. What also makes Gully boy special, is that I’m going to play a full-fledged Mumbaiya character. It’s my tribute to my city,” he added while talking about Zoya.

“I’ve worked with Alia in ads. People like our pairing. I recently did a fashion show with her. I love Alia’s energy. She’s easygoing and a lot of fun. She has no qualms, no airs about herself. Amidst the ‘divaness’, she’s still a humble and normal girl at heart. It’s wonderful to see her head firmly on her shoulders even after achieving so much success at such a young age. Even when I collaborate with her on ads, though it’s just a day’s work, it becomes memorable.” he said about co-star Alia Bhatt.

“Gully Boy is going to be a breeze,” Ranveer concluded.

According to DNA, Ranveer is also supposed to work in Aditya Chopra’s next project which is expected to take off in 2019. The director worked with Ranveer for the first time in Befikre and is extremely proud of working with the actor.