Ranveer Singh is in awe of Govinda. We have proof

How many of you knew Ranveer Singh is a mad fan of Govinda? And why not! Aren’t many of us in the same boat. many of us are. Never mind the sort of films he is doing these days, our childhood would have been incomplete without his antics. For those who don't know, Ranveer has been an entertainer right from his childhood. He would play those Bollywood songs and dance to them as if he had the world cheering for him! Knowing his energy, it’s no wonder he took cues from Govinda!

Now, he is even ready to express his fandom on social media.

Remember the dancing uncle Sanjeev Srivastava? His impromptu dance at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh broke the internet, bringing him fame overnight. He is one of those people who don't let age take away the zeal and energy. Mr Srivastava met Govinda at a show recently, and the actor was taken away by his enthusiasm. He shared a photo of the two striking a similar pose.

We soon spotted Ranveer's comment on the photo. Fans who equally love Govinda and Ranveer poured love too!

Too sweet of a star to act like fan on social media!