Ranveer Singh is #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND and we totally agree!

Actor Ranveer Singh is a proud brand ambassador of Switzerland Tourism. The picturesque locations of the place have caught his fancy and he just can’t seem to get enough of the destination. So, every time he visits Switzerland, he shares pictures or videos from the place much to the envy of his fans.

This time too, the actor shared a video promoting tourism and in the video, Ranveer is a bundle of happiness as he takes to the snow-capped regions, the Chillon Castle, the Olympic Museum and so on. He even immerses in the world of Charlie Chaplin dressed in his character. Watch the video here:

Describing the campaign, the actor said, “I am completely in awe of Switzerland. With each visit, I get to see different elements which makes me realize why this country is the perfect holiday destination that should be on every travelers’ bucket-list. This campaign beautifully portrays the Lake Geneva region and all that it has to offer. I would like everyone to experience this country the way I have so I have done a recap of my favorite moments in Switzerland. So, pack your bags and get ready to take-off.”

Ranveer, we’re super envious of you right now! Workwise, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.