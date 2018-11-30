Ranveer Singh is making life difficult for other men, here’s how

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented young actors in Bollywood today. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blue-eyed boy has proved that he’s not just a perfect hero, but a villain who can send chills down your spine. The actor is not restricting himself to period movies but is indulging in it all – biopics, masala flicks and out-and-out action films. While his contemporaries claim to be inspired by the works of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer unabashedly declares himself as a Govinda fan. The actor’s passion and energy might have rubbed many the wrong way in the early days of his career, but one cannot deny that his not-so-filmi antics are the ones that set him apart from the rest. While he is already making life slightly tough for competition, the actor seems to be making life difficult for men in general too.

Ranveer Singh can match Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to chivalry, can woo a woman with his charm like Ranbir and be a perfect friend like Salman. His actions and words seem to put him in a league of his own. The actor is super macho even when he dons a nose ring and looks comfortable walking around in his lehenga like attires. There might be many memes about Singh’s choice of clothing, but one cannot deny that it takes more than a man with a handlebar moustache and facial hair to pull it off. On screen, we have seen him change avatars like a chameleon, but off it the actor is proving to be an idol too.

In a recent interview to Filmfare, Ranveer talked about marriage. And it took us back to a tarot prediction that Deepika Padukone had taken on Simi Garewal’s show, which revealed that she would find a man who’ll worship the ground she walks on. Well, the recent videos and pics from DeepVeer's wedding is enough proof that this prediction did, in fact, come true for her.

Whether he’s playing the perfect boyfriend and keeping his relationship with a leading actress a secret or letting his ladylove take the centre stage at award functions, Ranveer seems to have mastered the art of being the perfect man. As if his actions are not enough the actor has used the perfect words to describe his relationship and feelings for his partner.

The actor shows us what is the true meaning of consent and acceptance when he reveals that despite wanting to tie the knot almost three years ago, he waited until his ladylove was ready. In the Gully Boy hero’s own words – “I’ve been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her (Deepika) the minute you say so, we’ll do it. Now that she’s also feeling right about it, it’s perhaps the right time now. When two people feel right about it, it’s the right time.”

With this statement, the actor proves that he’s a man that any or at least many would love to have in their life. Ranveer is every millennial girl's dream match and a feeling like this would win anyone extra brownie points just like Ranveer did.

The recently married actor is on a break from work, spending time with his new wife and family by attending their many functions, but work continues to stay on his mind. Soon after their grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai tomorrow, Ranveer will begin promoting his Rohit Shetty film that will release on December 28 this year. The actor will then kickstart work on Kabir Khan’s next after which he will move to Karan Johar’s Takht sets. Looks like Ranveer has mastered the art of being perfect on the personal and professional front and that is not just commendable but also very enviable