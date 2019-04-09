Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Divya Ramnani April 09 2019, 4.53 pm April 09 2019, 4.53 pm

Not really an exciting piece of news for all the Ranveer Singh fans. It was only recently when rumours of Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3 were doing the rounds. Reportedly, since Shah Rukh Khan walked out of the film for personal reasons, makers had approached Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif for the sequel. However, all these stories turned out to be just rumours. In a first, Zoya Akhtar, who also happens to be the sister of director Farhan Akhtar, has rubbished all such reports.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director was at the press conference of Critics Choice Film Awards, where she was quizzed about Don 3. On being asked if she is collaborating with Ranveer Singh for don 3, after the super success of Gully Boy, Zoya said, “No, no. That’s absolute nonsense.” Zoya was also asked about the status of Don 3, to which asserted, “Na toh main Farhan Akhtar hoon, nahi main Shah Rukh Khan ya Ritesh Sidhwani hoon (Neither I am Farhan Akhtar, nor I am Shah Rukh Khan or Ritesh Sidhwani).”

Since Zoya Akhtar mentioned Shah Rukh Khan’s name, should we assume that King Khan is very much a part of Don 3? Well, nothing better than that! We now await official confirmation from the team.

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar had said, "It is not fair to raise expectations of the films’ fanbase via false news.” Producer of the film, Ritesh Sidhwani, too, had opened up saying that they have started ideating for the film’s storyline, “We have started thinking very seriously about Don 3 and we are toying with ideas. We will make it and hopefully, it will be very soon. Are we going to make it? The answer is yes. I don't exactly know the time."

So, who would you want to see in this one?