image
  3. Bollywood
Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

There were rumours of Ranveer Singh coming onboard for Don 3.

back
Bollywooddon 3Entertainmentfarhan akhtarkatrina kaifranveer singhRanveer Singh in Don 3Shah Rukh KhansrkZoya Akhtar
nextChhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch video

within