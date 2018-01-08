Ranveer Singh is picking up the rapper vibes for Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh bid his character Sultan Alauddin Khilji goodbye a while back and is spending much of his time working on getting under the skin of a rapper for Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'. Working towards achieving his street rapper identity is proving to be an exciting process as the star was recently spotted practicing and polishing his rapping skills with seasoned rappers Naezy and Divine.

Footage reveals the actor has become a pro at the genre and can be heard singing without missing a beat. Social media is flooded with videos of Ranveer refining his skills but it’s not all work for the star as he’s seen having a gala time rapping with his new rapper buddies. The film is based on real life rappers Naezy and Divine and ‘Gully Boy’ will see Ranveer in his most entertaining avatar. The actor, who is one of Bollywood’s most sought after stars, is creating a close bond with the real life rappers to ace his character. 'Gully Boy' will see Ranveer bring out the rapper in him for the first time on the big screen. The film will see Ranveer paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the very first time.

Apart from ‘Gully Boy’, Ranveer Singh will spend the year shooting Simmba in Rohit Shetty-Karan Johar’s collaboration and Kabir Khan’s ’83. Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, will hit the floors in January and is slated to release later this year.