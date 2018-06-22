Ranveer Singh is shooting on a 'hot set' for Simmba! Watch video

Ranveer Singh has begun filming for Simmba in Hyderabad. As funny as he is, he shared a video from the sets, calling it a 'hot set'. 'Mamla Garam Hai', he warns us. With a hot soul like him around, that's how it should be. Right? The setup suggests visuals of a Dhobi Ghat.

[video width="640" height="1138" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/35266842_2185378031707027_2492710172221215199_n.mp4"][/video]

Simmba is inspired by Jr NTR's Telugu superhit Temper. This is the first time we witness Ranveer doing some kick-ass action scenes. His look in the film largely reminds us of Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg. For those uninitiated, Ranveer too plays a cop. We wonder if there'd be major similarities between the two.

After bagging her much awaited and much-delayed debut Kedarnath, this was another project Sara Ali Khan bagged. We definitely can't wait for her to unleash the performer in her. Besides, we also learned Ajay Devgn will have a cameo in the film!

December 28 is the date, and we will experience it all!