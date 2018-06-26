Ranveer Singh is the King of transformations and these roles prove it right!

After 8 years of working hard in the film industry, Ranveer Singh is one of the top actors in Hindi cinema. But, it ain't easy to be Ranveer Singh alright! The actor has worked his ass off to be where he is today. With a mixed platter of films to his credit, he has surprised the audiences with each role that he slips into. Be it the diehard romantic Ram in Ram Leela, the rich brat Kabir in Dil Dhadakne Do, the Maratha ruler Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani or the menacing Khilji in Padmaavat, he has easily made a transition and slipped in to every character with finesse.

As easy as it may sound, he has to undergo rigorous physical training to achieve results as he moves from one role to another in a jiffy. So, let's dig in to his on-screen transformations over the years.

He made his big screen debut in YRF's Band Baaja Baaraat. Being his debut project, one would have expected him to be a bundle of nerves, but he easily pulled off the street smart and fun-loving character of Bittoo Sharma, who becomes a wedding planner and falls forAnushka Sharma aka Shruti Kakkar. For the role, he maintained a good physique, not too bulked up and not too lean either. He followed it up with roles of a conman in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and an archaeologist in Lootera.

However, his real test was to metamorphose himself into the Gujrati character of Ram for the tragic romance saga, Ram Leela. He worked on his abs and came up with a lean and mean body for the role as he had to be shirtless in various scenes. He even grew a moustache and looked like the perfect lover on-screen.

Post the release of Ram Leela in 2013, for close to two years, the actor faced a lull period as none of his movies seemed to work at the box office. Also, he started getting stereotyped, but then, he had an image makeover of sorts as he played the role of a rich brat KabirMehra in Dil Dhadakne Do. This was a welcome change from his loud characters, as for the first time, we saw him as a suave, good-looking businessman wanting to become a pilot. And for this role he lost all the muscle fit and was seen in smart casuals.

Immediately, after a breezy character, Ranveer slipped into the role of the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao. Right from working on his Marathi accent, to his look of a Peshwa, Ranveer owned the role which landed him several awards.

Later, he had to achieve a slightly lean body with muscles for Befikre which released immediately after Bajirao Mastani.

Post that, he started work on his next project Alauddin Khilji. This was the most difficult character he has played in his career as it was for the first time that he played a threatening and out-and-out negative character. For the role, he had to beef up and look huge, so he worked diligently on his physique. He also locked himself up for many days at a stretch to imbibe the negativity of his character. Such was the impact that he had to seek help from a psychiatrist to get out of his character.

Post Padmaavat, the actor started prepping up for Gully Boy and he had to lose all the muscle as he plays the role of a street rapper. He went completely lean in a short span of time to perfect his role.

Immediately, post Gully Boy, the actor started prepping up for his cop act of Sangram Bhalerao. He plays a cop in the upcoming movie Simmba and for that, once again he had to put on some decent muscle mass. He started beefing up again. With the moustache and the physique of a superhero, we finally have our cop ready and raring to go.