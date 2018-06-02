Ranveer Singh is the life of any party and this video of his crazy dancing proves us right!

Ranveer Singh’s energy is simply unmatchable. He is an actor who doesn’t need a special occasion to go groovy. You play a song and he is up on his feet, dancing like no one’s watching.

Last night too, was no different as the actor turned a party into a night to remember with his energetic moves. The actor attended Ritesh Siddhwani’s birthday bash last evening and surely made it a memorable night for all the guests at the party.

Wearing a colorful attire aka Govinda style, the actor danced to his heart’s content on some of his hit tracks like ‘Tattad Tattad’ from Ram Leela, ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from Gunday and so on. We came across some of the videos through his fan pages on Instagram and trust us, he literally stole the show with his dance moves.

Here are the videos:

On the professional front, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. Apart from that, he will also be seen in the role of a funny cop in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s flick Simmba which also stars newbie Sara Ali Khan in it.