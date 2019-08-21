Ranveer Singh is the man behind rap revolution in India

Nilofar Shaikh August 21 2019, 4.27 pm August 21 2019, 4.27 pm

In Bollywood it has not only been the general public who get inspired by certain characters from movies but also the actors who play those characters get inspired too. This time, we are talking about Ranveer Singh. The actor after playing Mumbai’s slum dweller in Zoya Akhtar’ Gully Boy, which was a huge success at box office, is inspired to take rap/hip hop music from small to mainstream music. Some time ago, he had also announced the launch of his independent record label ‘Inclnk’ with a motto to support small artistes in India.

The movie Gully Boy has already brought rap music into fame and Ranveer’s breakthrough label ‘IncInk’ further works towards supporting and promoting young artiste in India. Talking about this rap revolution, Ranveer said, “The time of Hindustani rap/hip hop has come and this is the much-needed explosion in the music scene of India. These are exciting times for original music in India and rap/hip-hop is a huge refresher. Hindustani Rap/hip hop is no longer an underground music scene. It has become the language of the youth and it is the biggest thing happening in Indian culture today.” He further adds, “India has always produced spectacular original content and now is the time for rap/hip hop and the incredible artists whose poetry is speaking of a revolution. They are the poets of our generation and the youth is listening to what they have to say. Hindustani Rap/hip hop is here to stay and it is the voice of India that you can’t just ignore.”

Ranveer also revealed that he would love to be a thought leader of the country and for his industry. He says,“I love films and I love our industry. I would like to be the leader of the industry, a champion of the industry. I want Hindi cinema and the Hindi movie business to keep growing and becoming bigger and bigger. So, if there is anything that I can contribute to this industry, to the Hindi cinema to become bigger and better it is a very rewarding for me.”

It is only his character Murad Ahmed in Gully Boy that has connected the audiences (mostly the millennials) so well with this genre. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most versatile actor in industry today. And now, his hand of support towards small rap/hip-hop music artiste has made his passion for this industry very evident.