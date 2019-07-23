Ranjini Maitra July 23 2019, 10.55 am July 23 2019, 10.55 am

Who has the wackiest wardrobe? Ranveer Singh. Who does the goofiest antics? Ranveer Singh. Who's (arguably) the warmest celebrity with fans? Ranveer Singh, of course. And whose selfie game is always on point? Ranveer Singh, again. Coming to the very last point, Ranveer himself has just declared that he has zero competition when it comes to clicking selfies. The declaration was twisted and we were bullied into believing it...hmph!

It all began like this!

You thought you had the answer? Wait and read on. This came next.

Yes well, he was our own, technologically advanced Khilji who also knew how to take selfies. Moving on to the next contestant, please.

Sangram Bhalerao was a cop with who knew how to dance, sing and take great selfies too. But we like the next one more.

Hmm...why is Murad making such a dead-pan face, though?

Ranveer happened to be the brand ambassador of Switzerland. In this particular photo, he is endorsing Chaplin's World, a museum dedicated to the legendary actor. This is actually one great selfie, and we can't help but applaud how Ranveer can look like any character he wants to.

Bajirao was far ahead of his time, we must say. Wish he also knew how to use a CCTV, and he would never fall prey to a conspiracy! ;)

Kabir Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do, the rich but sweet brat! Nice, but not the best...

Gunda Bikram, we like. But the list isn't over yet...

*Holds breath* God, who is this sexy buoy?

Meanwhile, we were wondering where did Varun from Lootera and Bittooo from Band Baaja Baaraat go. And then, this happened.

Yes yes, you are the one. Happy?