Ranveer Singh is the SUPERHERO cop in this latest still from Simmba

After scaring the wits out of everyone with his out and out negative portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh is ready to entertain us with his cop avatar in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

Recently, a small teaser was released by the makers which had Ranveer aka Sangram Bhalerao mouthing a dialogue from the movie. It also introduced his leading lady Sara Ali Khan for the first time on our screens. Now, the actor has shared a new still from the movie. Wearing a formal blue shirt with grey pants and black glares, Ranveer is striking the Superman pose, as he stands tall with his hands on his waist.

While, one can notice some similarities with Singham which was also a Rohit Shetty film, we think this time we have a dishonest policewallah as the lead. The crew kickstarted shooting only recently. He recently spoke of his workout schedule for the movie by saying, “Rohit sir had told me [about the physique] a long time back and was clear about the kind of body he wished for me to have. So, now it’s time to put the blinkers on, put my head down, work hard, and acquire the body that he wants.”

Simmba is slated to release on Dec 28, and frankly, we can’t wait for Ranveer to pull a Salman-Esque Dabangg.