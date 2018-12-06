Ranveer Singh keeps saying that he has landed the most gorgeous woman, reveals Sara Ali Khan

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding pictures took the internet by storm. The two tied the knot in Italy’s exquisite Lake Como, away from the media glare. From their pre-wedding to post-wedding bashes, enough has been written already. After half-a-month long of celebrations, the two are finally back to their respective professional commitments. Ranveer is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Simmba, which also stars debutante Sara Ali Khan. Amidst the promotions, Sara made a revelation about Ranveer, which will leave you in awe!

While talking about her co-star, Sara revealed that Ranveer keeps saying that he has landed ‘the most gorgeous woman’ all the time. “I am so happy for him because whether it’s on the sets of Simmba or just in general, he keeps saying, ‘I have landed the most gorgeous woman’ and he has, and they’re both so happy together, it’s lovely to see that. They look stunning and so happy,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deepika will soon start working on Meghna Gulzar’s next. The film will see the newlywed essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Further, we have also learnt that Deepika will also be producing this film too. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in the works. The film also stars Alia Bhatt.