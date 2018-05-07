Ranveer Singh lends his voice for Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 2 Hindi version

From Tiger Shroff lending his voice to Spider-Man: Homecoming, to Shah Rukh Khan to The Incredibles and Priyanka Chopra to The Jungle Book, Hollywood has been carrying out the partnership with Bollywood for a wider reach. Following the trend, another Bollywood star has voiced for Hollywood’s next Hindi version. Actor Ranveer Singh has lent his voice to Ryan Reynold’s Hindi version of Deadpool 2. Brought to India by Fox Star India, the film tell us a story of a super-hero with a twisted sense of humour.

A statement to IANS read that the studio found Ranveer’s wit and edgy personality as a perfect fit for the film. “Like Deadpool, Ranveer is known for his smart, witty with irreverent humour. He’s a hugely daring and powerhouse actor and we absolutely relished having him on board for our biggest superhero film”, said Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios.

There were reports earlier that the Padmaavat star had turned down the offer for his schedule overlapping Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy shoot. Though the Hindi trailer of the film is already released, it has to be redubbed with the actor’s voice.

The sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggams.

Ranveer recently wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which features Alia Bhatt as the female lead. The actor is looking up to Rohit Shetty’s Simmba as his next, which also has Sonu Sood. Simmba is expected to hit the theatres this December.